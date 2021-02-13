Six dead Bangladesh nationals in Saudi Arabia identified

Six Bangladeshi expatriates, who were killed from a fire at a sofa factory in Medina of Saudi Arabia early Thursday, have been identified.

Aminul Islam, labour welfare counsellor at the Bangladesh Consulate General in Jeddah, confirmed the indentities.

The six were Mizanur Rahman, Md Arafat Hossain Manik, Ishaq Miah, Abdul Aziz and Rafiq Uddin. Of them, Mizan and Arafat are siblings.

Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary, the ambassador of Bangladesh to Saudi Arabia, expressed deep shock at their tragic death.

He ordered labour welfare counsellor of Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah to send the bodies to the country and also to pay their compensation.