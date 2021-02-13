TJ Ducklo: White House suspends aide for ‘threatening reporter’

A White House spokesman has been suspended for a week without pay after allegedly threatening to “destroy” a female reporter who was asking questions about his private life.

TJ Ducklo reportedly threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, who was investigating his relationship with another journalist.

White House press secretary Jen Pskai said on Friday that Mr Ducklo had apologised to Ms Palmeri.

He has not commented independently.

Some observers have criticised President Joe Biden for failing to take stronger action. He has previously said he would fire “on the spot” any staff speaking disrespectfully to colleagues.

The suspension of Mr Ducklo, the White House deputy press secretary, came after Vanity Fair magazine reported on his alleged threats to Ms Palmeri.

He allegedly rang her and said: “I will destroy you”. He also made other derogatory and misogynistic comments, Vanity Fair reports.

President Biden told his staff on his first day in office that he would not tolerate bullying behaviour.

(BBC)