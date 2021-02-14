2 killed as truck falls into ditch in Sylhet

A truck driver and his helper were killed as their vehicle fell into a roadside ditch at Darbasto area under Jaintapur upazila of Sylhet on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Ebadur Rahman Khokon, 27, son of Abdus Sobhan, hailing from Bandarhati village in Nijpat union of the upazila and Russel Ahmmed, 35, son of Mahtab Hossain, from Naljuri Paschimpar village of Goainghat upazila.

According to locals sources the Sylhet -bound truck from Tamabil plunged into a ditch at Dhamrai Bridge area this mornign, leaving truck driver and his helper dead on the spot.

Upon receiving the news, a team of Jaintapur police and members of fire service recovered the bodies from inside the truck and sent them to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Mohammad Mahsin Ali, officer-in-charge (OC) of Jaintapur police station, confirmed the accident.