Closure of educational institutions extended till February 28

The government has again extended the closure of educational institutions till February 28.

In a circular on Sunday, the Education Ministry said that the decision will be effective for all educational institutions, except the Qawmi madrasas.

Other educational institutions from the primary schools to the universities would continue administrative activities for online admissions, online classes or examinations, it added.

The government shut schools and educational institutions on March 17 last year after the country confirmed its first Covid-19 cases on March 8. The closure was extended several times, most recently until February 14 this year.

The circular said the closure has been extended to protect the students from the coronavirus infection.

During this extended period, students will remain at home.