Covid: UK death toll rises by 258 as 10,972 new cases reported

A further 258 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Sunday, bringing the UK total to 117,166.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 135,000 deaths involving the virus in the UK.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Sunday, there had been a further 10,972 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 4,038,078.

Figures are sometimes lower due to a lag in reporting over the weekend.

England

A further 301 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 78,889, NHS England said on Sunday.

Patients were aged between 32 and 102. All except eight, aged between 40 and 82, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between December 1 and February 13.

There were 22 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

In Scotland, 903 new cases were reported, taking the toll up to 191,816.

The death toll also rose by four to 6,715.

Wales

There have been a further 394 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 199,155.

Public Health Wales reported another 15 deaths, taking the total in the country since the start of the pandemic to 5,121.

Northern Ireland

The Department of Health said: “176 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 11 deaths have been reported (one outside the reporting period).”