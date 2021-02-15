Covid: UK records 230 further deaths as cases rise by 9,765

Boris Johnson this morning pledged a ‘cautious but irreversible’ approach to easing restrictions that have been in place since the new year.

A further 230 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Monday, the government has said.

This brings the UK’s total up to 117,396.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths, where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 135,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The number of deaths reported on a Monday is often lower than those reported on other days, owing to a reporting lag from the weekend when many register offices are closed.

The government also said that, as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 9,765 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

The total number of cases in the UK since the outbreak began is now 4,047,843.

England

8,609 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland, which brings the total number of positive tests up to 3,546,803.210 new deaths have been reported. The total number of deaths in England within 28 days of a positive test is now 103,544.

Wales

There have been a further 363 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 199,518.

Public Health Wales reported another 16 deaths. Consequently, the total in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 5,137.

Scotland

559 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Scotland, which means the total number of positive tests is now 192,375.

No new deaths of people who have tested positive have been reported, although this low figure could be due to Register Offices generally being closed at weekends.

Northern Ireland

There have been a further 363 cases of coronavirus in Northern Ireland, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 109,147.

Another four deaths have been reported, which means the total in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 2,000.