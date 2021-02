More than 15 million people in the UK have now had their first coronavirus vaccine, in what Boris Johnson described as a “significant milestone”.

The PM hailed the “extraordinary feat”, reached just over two months after the first jab was given on 8 December.

It comes as the government is expected to announce on Monday it has met its pledge to offer a jab to everyone in the top four priority groups in the UK.

The rollout is now being expanded to over-65s and the clinically vulnerable.