London based Human rights organisation Let Voice Be Heard providing food ,winter cloth and hitter for asylum seekers

Human rights organisation Let Voice Be Heard stands with and supports Asian refugee asylum seekers in the UK who don’t have any jobs and are struggling to provide food for themselves and their families during this Covid19 crisis.

The organisation stands by its motto “Nobody should sleep hungry” and works to deliver food door to door of asylum seekers listed with the organisation. They have started a food bank to help asylum seekers in November and have already brought smiles on the faces of more than 100 asulum seekers.not only the food let voice be heard prove winter cloth and hitter for the asylum seekers as well.

Most of the members are living with their friends but as they don’t have work permits, it is very difficult for them to gather their daily basic necessities. This is precisely why the organisation is of the utmost help to these people who are in dire need of the help. The organisation is hopeful to extend their support to their fellow human beings in as many ways as possible in near future.