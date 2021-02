Kamruzzaman Chowdhury, a noted social activist and college teacher, passed away at a hospital in the capital early Monday. He was 58.

He breathed his last at 2:15 am at Labaid Hospital while undergoing treatment, family sources said.

Kamruzzaman left behind his wife, two sons and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

He will be buried in Netrakona after Asr prayers.