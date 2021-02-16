432 Bangladeshis return home from Lebanon

Four hundred and thirty two Bangladeshis returned home willingly on a special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines on Tuesday morning due to political instability and various internal problems.

According to the Bangladesh Embassy in Beirut, the flight carrying 432 passengers left Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut at 11:30 pm and landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:00 am.

Another batch will be sent back on February 18. Expatriates who have registered will be sent back to the country gradually within a short time.