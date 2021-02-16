Aamir Khan’s son Junaid begins shooting for his Bollywood debut Maharaja

Don't Miss
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan’s son Junaid is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film titled Maharaja.

As per a report by Mid-day, Junaid, who has been active on stage, will face the camera for the first time in director Siddharth P Malhotra’s film.
The film, titled Maharaja, is said to be based on the 1862 Maharaj libel case. He is said to portray the role of a journalist, Karsandas Mulji.

The report also added, “Film Maharaja will reportedly trace how religious leader Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj had taken reformer-journalist Karsandas Mulji to court for his “libellous” article, which stated that he had sexual liaisons with women devotees.”

