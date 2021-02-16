Another 1021 Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char

Another 1021 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char from city’s Patenga Boat Club in the sixth batch under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy on Tuesday.

They arrived at the Bhasan Char 24 hours after the 5th batch of Rohingyas reached there as a part of their relocation, sources said. Earlier, they reached Patenga from Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Balukhali camp and left for Bhasan Char with the help of four naval ships around 10.40 am today after an overnight stay at a temporary transit camp of BAF Shaheen College.

The first group of 1,642 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char on December 4, the second batch of 1,804 Rohingyas on December 29, in 2020 and the 3rd batch of 1778 Rohingyas on January 29, fourth batch 1464 Rohingya on January 30 and 5th batch 2010 Rohingya reached yesterday at Bhasanchar under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy, sources said.

Rear Admiral Mozemmel Hoque, Commander of Bangladesh Navy, Chattogram region told journalists that another 1021 more Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char around 1.25 pm today.

Earlier, about 13,010 Rohingya refugees were relocated to Bhasanchar in five phases Before boarding the ship, the Rohingyas were given tokens and keys of the allotted shelter homes after various data entries, he added.