Covid: UK records 799 further deaths as cases rise by 10,625

A further 799 people who tested positive for coronavirus in the UK over the last 28 days have died, the government has said.

This brings the total number of confirmed deaths to 118,195.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 137,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Meanwhile, the government also said were a further 10,625 more cases of coronavirus as of 9am on Tuesday. This means the total number of positive tests since the start of the outbreak is now 4,058,468.

England

A further 733 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, as noted in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 104,277.

NHS England also said there were 9,236 more positive tests, meaning the overall number of confirmed cases has reached 3,556,039.

Wales

There have been a further 275 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 199,793.

Public Health Wales also reported another eight deaths. The death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 5,145.

ScotlandThere have been 49 more deaths in Scotland, which brings the country’s total to 6,764.

Scotland’s total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is now 193,148, as 773 positive tests were reported on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland

Nine more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 2,009, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 341 new positive cases, out of 1,838 individuals tested.