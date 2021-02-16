Fake Amazon reviews ‘being sold in bulk’ online

Fake reviews for products sold on Amazon’s Marketplace are being sold online “in bulk”, according to Which?

The consumer group found 10 websites selling fake reviews from £5 each and incentivising positive reviews in exchange for payment or free products.

It suggested the firm was facing an “uphill struggle” against a “widespread fake reviews industry”.

An Amazon spokesman said: “We remove fake reviews and take action against anyone involved in abuse.”

The retail giant’s Marketplace allows other retailers to sell their goods via the Amazon website.