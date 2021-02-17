20 public universities’ cluster admission test in June

The date of admission test in all the public universities of the country for the academic year 2020-2021 has been finalized.

The examinations of science, humanities and commerce of 20 public universities will be held in last two Saturdays in June and the first two Saturdays in July.

Admission test for seven cluster agricultural universities will be held on May 29.

Besides, admission test of Bangladesh University of Engineering & Technology (BUET) will be held on June 10 and the entry test of Rajshahi, Khulna and Chittagong University of Engineering (RUET, KUET, CUET) on June 12 while Jahangirnagar University admission test will be held on June 20.

The decision was taken at a virtual meeting of the Bangladesh University Council, an organization of Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all universities, on Wednesday.

Bangladesh University Council President and KUET VC Professor Dr Md Rafiqul Alam confirmed this information.