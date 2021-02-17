Don't Miss
Bangladesh confirms 16 more Covid-19 deaths, 443 new cases

Bangladesh confirms 16 more Covid-19 deaths, 443 new cases

Bangladesh reported 16 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the toll at 8,314.

In the last 24 hours, 443 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 541,877.
Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter issuing a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 2.67% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.92%. The death rate stands at 1.53%.

Meanwhile, 16,612 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,893,654 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 633 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 489,254 with a 90.29% recovery rate.