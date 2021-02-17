Covid: UK reports 738 further coronavirus deaths as cases rise by 12,718

A further 738 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 118,933.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where coronavirus has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have been 138,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

The government also said that, in the last 24-hour reporting period, there had been 12,718 positive coronavirus tests in the UK.

As a result, the total number of confirmed cases in the UK is now 4,071,185.

England

A further 638 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, as noted in the last 24-hour reporting period, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 80,115.

NHS England also said there were 10,926 more positive tests, meaning the overall number of confirmed cases has reached 3,556,965.

Wales

There have been a further 374 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 200,166.

Public Health Wales also reported another 30 deaths. The death toll in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 5,175.

Scotland

There have been 64 more deaths in Scotland, which brings the country’s total to 6,828.

Scotland’s total number of confirmed cases since the start of the outbreak is now 194,269, as 1,121 positive tests were reported on Wednesday.

Northern Ireland

Six more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the country’s Department of Health.

It brings the death toll as recorded by the department to 2,015, although that figure is expected to be significantly higher when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 297 new positive cases, which brings the total up to 109,785.