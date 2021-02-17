Dipan murder case: Death reference reaches HC

The proceedings and verdict of Faisal Arefin Dipan murder case has reached the High Court.

On February 10, a Dhaka court handed down the death sentence to eight members of outlawed militant outfit Ansar Al Islam in the case.

Mentioning that officials concerned of the trial court sent the documents to the HC on Monday, Supreme Court Spokesman Mohammad Saifur Rahman, said that the death reference section of the HC will now scrutinise the documents and then will prepare the paper book for hearing the case.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain may assign a HC bench for its hearing after the paper book is prepared, he added.

Faisal Arefin Dipan, 43, the publisher of Jagriti Prokashoni, was hacked to death at his office in the capital’s Shahbagh on October 31, 2015. He was son of noted educationist and Dhaka University’s Professor Abul Kashem Fazlul Huq.

The publishing house had published books written by writer-blogger Avijit Roy, who had also been murdered on the campus of Dhaka University eight months before the murder of Dipan.

The condemn convicts are Ansar Al Islam’s top commander Sayed Ziaul Haque alias Maj (sacked) Zia, killing squad leader Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, trainer Abdus Sabur alias Samad alias Sujon alias Raju, and top operatives — Khairul Islam alias Fahim alias Jishan, Sheikh Abdullah, Abu Siddiq Sohel, Mozammel Hossain alias Saimon and Akram Hossain alias Hasib.

Of them, Major Zia and Akram are still absconding, while the rest are behind bars.