Holiday childcare scheme celebrates national award recognising its commitment to safety

The Tower Hamlets’ Holiday Childcare Scheme has been awarded Millie’s Mark – a national recognition that demonstrates commitment ‘above and beyond’ the minimum requirement for children’s first aid – making it the first holiday childcare scheme in the country to have been recognised in this way.

Cllr Asma Begum, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Children, Youth Services and Education in Tower Hamlets, said: “We are thrilled to be awarded a Millie’s Mark. This achievement sends a strong signal to our parents that we are serious about their children’s safety when they are in our care.”

Millie’s Mark is awarded by the National Day Nursery Association in collaboration with the Department for Education and Millie’s Trust. It takes its name from Millie Thompson, who tragically choked to death at her nursery in 2012.

Millie’s parents have since campaigned for all staff who work in early years settings to have paediatric first aid training, over and above the statutory requirement for just one member of staff to be trained.

Dan and Joanne Thompson, Millie’s parents, said: “As Millie’s parents, we’re delighted to see the first holiday club in the UK with an early years’ get a Millie’s Mark. We’re happy to see it moving into new areas of childcare and would encourage all childcare venues to follow their example and aim for the award.”

Purnima Tanuku, Chief Executive of the National Day Nursery Association, said: “Achieving Millie’s Mark is a great achievement, it shows that all staff are fully trained in paediatric first aid and that they have reflected on their current practice to improve both competence and confidence. Becoming a Millie’s Mark’s nursery is a clear indicator for parents that this nursery has met the highest standards and gives them the reassurance that their children are safe.”

Millie’s Mark recognises that every member of staff has been trained in paediatric first aid. It also displays a determination to keep vital life-saving skills at the forefront of employee’s minds so that they can respond in the best way possible to emergencies at work.