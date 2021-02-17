Metro rail’s operations to start in next victory day: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan has expressed his optimism that the operations of the country’s maiden metro rail from Uttara to Agargaon in the city would begin from the next victory day.

On Wednesday, the minister said this after visiting the physical progress of the metro rail project at Diabari depot in the capital’s Uttara.

The minister also informed that a committee is working to fix the fares of the metro rail.

Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited MAN Siddique said the trial run of metro rail would begin on April 23.

The length of the metro rail, from Uttara to Agargaon having nine stations, is 11.73 kilometer of which viaduct is visible on 11.4 kilometer route.