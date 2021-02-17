Planting Bomb to Kill Hasina: HC upholds death for 10 Huji men

The High Court on Wednesday upheld a trial court verdict that sentenced ten people to death in a case lodged over an attempt to murder Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by planting a 76-kilogramme bomb at Kotalipara in Gopalganj in 2000.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Badruzzaman came up with the verdict after hearing death reference (trial court’s documents) of the case and appeals filed by the convicts challenging the trial court verdict.

The death row-convicts are– Asim Akter alias Tarek Hossain, Md Rashed Driver alias Abul Kalam, Md Yusuf alias Moshab Morol, Sheikh Farid alias Maulana Shawkat Osman, Hafez Jahangir Alam Badar, Maulana Abu Bakar, Hafez Maulana Yahiya, Mufti Shafiqur Rahman, Mufti Abdul Hye and Maulana Abdur Rouf.

The HC also acquitted Sarwar Hosain who was awarded 14 years imprisonment by the lower court.

Besides, the HC asked to free Mahibullah alias Mafizur Rahman who got 14 years imprisonment as he has already served the jail term.

The HC upheld the life term jail and 14 years imprisonment of Mehedi Hasan alias Abdul Wadud and Anisul alias Anis, respectively.

Earlier on February 1, the bench set today to deliver the verdict, after concluding hearing on death reference and appeals.

The Speedy Trial Tribunal-2 in Dhaka on August 20, 2017 awarded death sentence to 10 Huji leaders and activists, life imprisonment to one, 14-year jail term to three, and acquitted 10 other accused.

Of them, 13 are in jail while 11 are on the run.

Huji leader Mufti Hannan was found guilty but was acquitted as he was already executed in a separate case.

According to the case documents, army men recovered a 76-kg powerful bomb on July 22, 2000, from the premises of Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College when a podium was being made for Prime Minister’s rally.

Another powerful bomb was recovered in the area the very next day. Then Kotalipara Police Station sub inspector Nur Hossain filed a case in the regard on that day.

CID assistant superintendant of police Munshi Atikur Rahman on April 8, 2001, filed charge sheet against Harkat ul-Jihad al-Islami (HuJI) chief Mufti Abdul Hannan and others.

Later the case was transferred to the Dhaka court.