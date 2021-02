Biman Bangladesh Airlines today resumed its flight to Kathmandu which was suspended from March last year as the Himalayan country stopped on-arrival visa over fears of coronavirus spread.

The national flag carrier resumed commercial flights on the route through BG-071 which left Dhaka at 2:40pm with 106 passengers, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines press release said.

From now on, regular flights will operate on Dhaka-Kathmandu-Dhaka route every Monday and Thursday, added the release.