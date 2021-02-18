DU announces admission schedule

The online application process for admission into honours programmes in Dhaka University (DU) for the 2020-2021 academic session will begin on March 8.

The admission test for “Ka” unit will take place on May 21; “Kha” unit on May 22; “Ga” unit on May 27; and “Gha” unit on May 28.

Exams for “Cha” unit under Faculty of Fine Arts will be held on June 5.

Professor Sadeka Halim, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, announced the decision after a meeting of DU’s committee on admissions into honours programmes held at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman chaired the meeting, while Pro-vice Chancellor (Administration) Prof Dr Muhammad Samad, chairmen of various departments, directors of various institutes, acting registrars, and the proctor were present among others.

This year, the admission tests will have 60 marks for multiple-choice questions (MCQ), 40 marks for a written exam and 20 marks will be evaluated from SSC, HSC results.

The details of the admission process will be available soon on DU website and also by press release.