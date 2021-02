The High Court on Thursday summoned Nobel laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus for not complying with its directive regarding the labourers of his own organisation.

The virtual bench of Justice Mubibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla passed the order.

The court asked Dr Yunus to appear before it on March 16 and explain about contempt of court.

A director of Grameen Bank has also been summoned in this connection.