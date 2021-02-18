Jaguar Land Rover: Car maker confirms plans to axe 2,000 jobs

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced plans to cut about 2,000 jobs from its workforce over the next year.

The company said it had started a full review as it prepares to become a “more agile organisation”.

It comes after the car maker confirmed its Jaguar brand will be all-electric by 2025 and that it will keep all three of its UK plants open.

The losses, from its worldwide workforce, will not affect manufacturing staff, a spokesman said.

JLR has its headquarters in Coventry and plants in Castle Bromwich, Solihull, and Halewood near Merseyside.

‘Lean foundation’

Thousands of jobs have been lost at the company over the past two years amid a decline in sales, with the firm also previously citing uncertainty caused by Brexit.

Production stopped entirely last March before restarting at a reduced capacity in the summer.