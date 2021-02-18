Labour MP Aspana Begum calls for a moratorium on library closures and service cuts  

Begum has lodged a House of Commons motion demanding that libraries are protected from closures and cuts, in the post pandemic period.

Former Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell and former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn are among the supporters of the Early Day Motion.

She said: “Libraries in the UK face their greatest crisis since the Second World War.

“But even before the pandemic, a decade of Tory austerity saw libraries, that so many of us rely on, placed under extreme financial pressure.

“Closures and cuts to libraries have devastating consequences for physical access to books, information services and the internet.

“Low income and BAME people suffer the brunt of such losses, with many children from deprived backgrounds potentially losing a desperately needed source of guidance and support outside the classroom.

“In my constituency many are now alarmed at proposed service cuts and are concerned that they will lead to actually selling the libraries off – losing them forever.

“Our local libraries and Idea Stores must be protected and cherished. They have been a lifeline for me growing up and I know first-hand of the important and wide-ranging role they play in our communities. Just last year, I was delighted to participant an inspiring and moving International Women’s Day event at Watney Market Ideas Store which showcased the talent of women in Tower Hamlets.”