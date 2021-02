Three Bangladeshi nationals were killed when two vehicles collided head-on in Manitoba of Canada on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Aditya Noman, Aranur Asad Chowdhury and Rasul Bandhan. All of them were between 23 to 25 years old and were final year students at University of Manitoba in Canada.

Abdul Baten, a member of Bangladeshi community, confirmed the matter to media.

He said that the accident took place at 6:00 am when they were going to visit a programme at Manitoba.