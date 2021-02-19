BCB announces Bangladesh squad for New Zealand tour

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 20-member squad for the national team’s tour of New Zealand today, including left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed as only the new face.

All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, opener Naim Sheikh and fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain who were not in the team against West Indies series also made a return to the side.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was dropped from the previous squad along with Shakib Al Hasan who skipped the tour due to be with his wife as they are expecting their third baby.

The Bangladesh team will depart for New Zealand on February 23 to play three ICC Cricket World Cup Super League ODIs and three T20 internationals.

Bangladesh has already amassed 30 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, courtesy to their 3-0 whitewash over West Indies. The away tour in New Zealand will be crucial in their aspiration to make a direct entry to the 2023 World Cup in India.

Upon their arrival to New Zealand, the Tigers will be placed in strict quarantine after which they would start their practice session.

Bangladesh will play the first ODI against New Zealand on March 20 at University of Otago in Dunedin. The second ODI is on March 23 at Hagley Ovel in Christchurch and the third ODI is at Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26. The first and third ODI will start at 4 am (Bangladesh Time) and the second one will begin at 7 am.

The first T20 of the series will be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton on March 28 and starts at 7 am (Bangladesh time). The second ODI is at McLean Park, Napier on March 30 while the third T20 is at Eden Park, Auckland on April 1. The second and third T20 will start at 12 pm (Bangladesh time).

Squad:

Tamim Iqbal Khan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Al Amin Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan

Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed.