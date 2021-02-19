Seven hurt as 3-storey building collapses in Keraniganj

Seven people were injured after a three-storey building collapsed and toppled into a nearby swamp in South Keraniganj on Friday morning.

The identities of the injured could not be known yet.

Lima Khanam, duty officer at the headquarters of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said the building at Maddha Charail area suddenly collapsed around 8:21am.

On information, six units of firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued seven people from the building, she said.

The injured were sent to different hospitals, she added.

Meanwhile, following this incident around 15 other buildings on and around the waterbody, all of which were likely built without any foundation either, are being vacated and closed off.

Utility services connections, such as gas, electricity and water, have been cut off from the buildings.