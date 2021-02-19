Shakib to skip Sri Lanka tour for IPL

Bangladesh Cricket Board officials said on Thursday that they have granted leave to all-rounder Shakib al Hasan during the forthcoming tour of Sri Lanka to play in the Indian Premier League.

Shakib had requested the board not to consider him in the Sri Lanka tour in April comprising of two-match Test series as he is eyeing to play in the IPL

‘’He (Shakib) had recently given us a letter to skip the Test series against Sri Lanka as he wanted to take part in the IPL. We have given him the permission (to skip the Test series and take part in IPL) as there is no point pushing someone who is not interested to play (Test for national team),’’ BCB’s cricket operation chairman Akram Khan told Daily Sun on Thursday.

Shakib, who was slotted in the bracket of Rs 2 crore, was picked by Kolkata for Rs 3.2 crore on his return to IPL.

Shakib did not take part in the previous edition of IPL due to the one-year ban imposed on him by ICC for failing to report corrupt approaches.

Shakib is not travelling to New Zealand in February to take part in the white-ball series against the Kiwis as BCB granted him paternity leave.

Shakib, who sustained a thigh strain in the opening Test against West Indies, was eventually ruled out of the series.

This is not the first time Shakib is skipping a Test series as he decided to take a six-month break from Test cricket in 2017 September ahead of the tour of South Africa as he wanted to manage his workload.

Shakib is expected to be available in the three-match ODI’s series against Sri Lanka in March, subject to his fitness.

Shakib was adjudged man of the series in the ODI’s series and played a important role behind host 3-0 win over the visitors in the white-ball format.

West Indies made a brilliant comeback by cleanly sweeping away the Bangladesh in the two-match Test series.

IPL upcoming edition has been scheduled from April 11 – June 6.