15 hurt as cops charge baton during hartal in Companiganj

At least 15 supporters of Basurhat Municipality mayor Abdul Quader Mirza were injured as police charged baton on a procession in Noakhali’s Companyganj on Saturday.

Quader Mirza, the younger brother of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, called the dawn-to-dusk hartal in Companiganj upazila, protesting “attack on his men” by his rivals on Friday.

Quader Mirza’s supporters claimed that they brought out a procession from Rupali Chattar in Basurhat Bazar around 7:30am. When they reached near Companiganj Police Station, police charged baton, leaving at least 15 people injured.

Companiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mir Zahidul Haque Rony said police charged baton when Quader Mirza supporters were trying to create chaos there.