Covid: Further 445 deaths and another 10,406 coronavirus cases recorded

Members of the public enjoy walking through Victoria Park in east London on Saturday as warm weather hits swathes of the UK

A further 445 people have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test and another 10,406 cases have been recorded.

Government figures show the UK’s Covid death toll now stands at 120,365, but separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where coronavirus has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, show there have now been 139,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

In the UK, there have now been 4,105,675 lab confirmed cases of coronavirus, as of 9am on Saturday.

Data up until the end of Friday shows that 17,247,442 people have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, a rise of 371,906 on the previous day.

England

A further 307 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 81,046, NHS England said on Saturday.

Patients were aged between 16 and 100. All except four, aged between 16 and 68, had known underlying health conditions.

The deaths were between January 12 and February 19.

There were 32 other deaths reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

A further 16 Covid-related deaths have been reported in Wales, bringing the death toll there to 5,221.

Another 363 cases have been reported.

Scotland

Twenty-nine more deaths have been reported in Scotland.

A further 803 tests were recorded as of 9am on Saturday morning and 102 people were in intensive care.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, three more Covid-19 related deaths were recorded and 276 more people tested positive for the respiratory disease.