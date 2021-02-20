Holidays: UK travel industry begs for ‘route out of crisis’

The travel industry has urged the UK prime minister to provide a “roadmap” to get people travelling again this summer.

A number of travel organisations and businesses have written an open letter to Mr Johnson begging for tailored support to prevent more jobs being lost and businesses going bust.

“We urge you to provide a route out of the crisis for the travel industry,” it says.

Johnson will set out his plans for easing lockdown rules on February 22.

Under the current national restrictions, holidays are not permitted anywhere in the UK. International travel is restricted to essential purposes, such as for work, medical appointments, or education.

(BBC)