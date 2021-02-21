Bangladesh reports 7 COVID deaths, 327 cases in a day

With the deaths of seven more people in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday, Bangladesh’s COVID-19 death count now stands at 8,349.

During this timeline, 327 fresh cases were reported, taking the total virus cases to 5,43,351.

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed the matter through a press release signed by Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, Additional Director General of DGHS, today afternoon.

Health authorities also reported 475 more recoveries over the preceding 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,91,367.

In the last 24 hours, 214 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country collected 14,212 samples and tested 14,036.

With this, a total of 39,13,367 samples were tested in the country.

All of the deceased in the last 24 are male. Of them, six are from Dhaka and one from Chattogram divisions.

The infection rate is 2.33 per cent in the last 24 hours, compared to the samples tested, while the overall infection rate is 13.76 per cent.

So far, the recovery rate is 90.43 per cent and the mortality rate is 1.54 per cent.

China reported first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province, on January 11 last year.

Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus case on March 8 last year and the first death on March 18 the same year.

According to Worldometer’s COVID-19 data, the deadly virus has killed 24,73,499 people globally and infected 11,17,09,612 as of this afternoon.