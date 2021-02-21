Kareena, Saif welcome their second son

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan have welcomed their second son. The baby was born on Thursday.

Kareena’s dad, Randhir Kapoor announced the big news, saying, “It’s true that Kareena has been blessed with a baby boy. We are all really overjoyed by this news.”

NDTV reports on Sunday, the new parents received congratulatory messages on social media from designer Manish Malhotra, who wrote: “Congratulations, Saif Ali Khan and my dearest Kareena Kapoor.” Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is Kareena’s cousin, revealed the couple have welcomed a son.

Kareena and Saif, parents to four-year-old Taimur, announced their second pregnancy in August 2020. “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support,” the couple said in a joint statement. Kareena and Saif, co-stars of films like Tashan and Omkara, married in 2012; Taimur was born in 2016.

Saif Ali Khan has two older children with first wife Amrita Singh – Sara, an actress like her parents, and Ibrahim.

Kareena Kapoor, 40, documented life while pregnant on her Instagram – this post on wearing PJs on a Monday was captioned “what a life.”