Verdicts to be delivered in Bengali soon: CJ

All verdicts of the Supreme Court will be delivered in Bengali soon, said Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.

The Chief Justice came up with the information after placing wreath at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Sunday on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.

“We started using a software from December last which is transforming all the verdicts from English to Bengali. A translator cell has already been formed as per the Prime Minister’s director, Chief Justice Mahmud Hossain said.

Work is underway to translate the judgments of the country’s top courts to Bangla, he added.

Justices and lawyers from two divisions of the Supreme Court and Dhaka University VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman were also present with the Chief Justice.