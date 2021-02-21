Verdicts to be delivered in Bengali soon: CJ

All verdicts of the Supreme Court will be delivered in Bengali soon, said Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.
The Chief Justice came up with the information after placing wreath at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar in the capital on Sunday on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day.
“We started using a software from December last which is transforming all the verdicts from English to Bengali. A translator cell has already been formed as per the Prime Minister’s director, Chief Justice Mahmud Hossain said.
Work is underway to translate the judgments of the country’s top courts to Bangla, he added.
Justices and lawyers from two divisions of the Supreme Court and Dhaka University VC Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman were also present with the Chief Justice.
bdnews24.com adds: Bangladesh introduced the ‘Bangla Language Implementation Act, 1987’ in a bid to ensure the use of Bangla in all spheres, including the courts. But the authorities have often faced criticism for failing to fully implement the law.
The High Court, too, on several occasions has ordered the use of Bangla in all official activities of the government and administration, as well as on car number plates, signboards, nameplates and television advertisements.
A rule has also been issued to stop the distortion of the Bangla language in radio and television programmes or advertisements. But even in the High Court, the initiative to introduce Bangla at all levels failed to gain much traction.
A few years ago, an MP brought a proposal in parliament to make the use of Bangla compulsory in all court activities but to little avail.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also stressed the need to write court verdicts in Bangla in addition to English.
As the judgments are written in English, many litigants have to rely on lawyers to fully understand what it says, according to Hasina.