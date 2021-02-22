Cop killed in Natore road crash

A sub-inspector of police was killed after being hit by a bus in front of Baraharishpur crematorium gate in Harishpur area of Natore on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bishnupad Pal, 38, was a sub-inspector of Natore Court Police, hailing from Sekerkol village of Bogura.

Abdul Matin, officer-in-charge (OC-investigation) of Natore police station, said the bus hit the SI from behind while he was going to town at 7:00 am.

He added that members of fire service rescued Bishnupad and took him to Sadar Hospital where doctors declared him dead at 11am.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.