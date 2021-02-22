Covid-19 in Bangladesh: 7 more deaths, 366 new cases reported

Covid-19 claimed seven more lives and infected another 366 people in Bangladesh in the last 24 hours till Monday morning, showing a slight rise in infection rate than that of Sunday.

With the latest figures, the death toll from Covid-19 in the country rose to 8,356 and the caseload to 543,717, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In a handout, the DGHS said the daily coronavirus infection rate in Bangladesh increased to 3.30 percent from Sunday’s 2.33 percent, while the overall infection rate stood at 13.73 percent, a little bit lower than yesterday’s 13.76.

However, the mortality rate remained almost steady at 1.54 percent for the past few days, said the handout, adding that 492,059 patients (90.50 pc) have recovered from the virus infection so far.

As of now, 3,958,776 samples have been tested, including 11,103 in the past 24 hours.

Bangladesh reported its first Coronavirus cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 last year.

Vaccination in Bangladesh

The countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive kicked off on February 7.

Bangladesh signed an agreement with the Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd, the world’s largest vaccine maker, for 30 million doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. Serum will send five million doses each month between January and June.

Five million doses arrived in January and India gifted another two million doses as gift.

The government brought down the age to 40 for registration to get jabs. The doses are being provided for free.

Some 2,082,877 people have received the first shot until Sunday. The second one has to be taken within 8 to 12 weeks of the first dose.

Global situation

Over 111 million people have been infected with Covid-19 across the globe until Monday, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

The total case count reached 111,343,040 while the death toll from the virus mounted to 2, 465,846.

The death toll in the USA reached 498,879 on Monday and a total of 28,133,627 people have been infected.

The US stood Sunday at the brink of a once-unthinkable tally: 500,000 people lost to the coronavirus.

Besides, Brazil registered 527 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 246,504, the Ministry of Health reported on Sunday.

The ministry also reported 29,026 more cases, bringing the national count to 10,168,174.

Brazil has the second highest number of deaths, after the United States, and the third highest number of cases, behind the United States and India.

India’s total tally stood 10,991,651 as of Monday morning and the death toll from the virus reached 156,302.