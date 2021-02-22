Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s coal mine graft case on Mar 22

A Dhaka court today set March 22 for holding hearing on charge framing in Barapukuria Coal Mine graft case against BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and others.

Judge Nazrul Islam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-2 passed the order, accepting a time plea from the main accused – Begum Khaleda Zia.

Today was fixed for holding hearing on charge framing, but prime accused Begum Khaleda Zia could not appear before the court, because of her ‘poor health condition’. Her lawyers filed the time plea, which was eventually accepted.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on February 26, 2008, filed the graft case against Khaleda Zia and 15 others with Shahbagh police station.

They were accused of causing a loss of Taka 159 crore to the state exchequer by awarding a contract for operation of Barapukuria Coalmine to a Chinese company through abuse of power.

Of the 16 accused, six have already died.