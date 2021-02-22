PM Sheikh Hasina orders review of educational institutions’ reopening

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina directed authorities concerned on Monday to review the situation whether the environment is created to reopen the educational institutions amid Covid-19 pandemic.

Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said this at a media briefing emerging from the weekly cabinet meeting held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the meeting, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

“We will sit at a meeting (inter-ministerial) within 5-6 days to review the situation regarding reopening of educational institutions as per the directive of the Prime Minister,” Islam said

The cabinet secretary said they would first review the environment whether the situation is created to reopen the educational institutions, and then, the decision would be taken in this regard.

He said now the educational institutions remain open in the European countries except England.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to ensure vaccines first for teachers and employees of the educational institutions and then students, he said.

The government shut the educational institutions on March 17, 2020 after the first Covid-19 cases were detected in the country on March 8 last year. The closure was extended several times, most recently until next February 28.