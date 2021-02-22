Singapore, Romania to recruit 12,000 Bangladeshis : Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Singapore will recruit 10,000 Bangladeshis while Romania 2000 Bangladeshis soon.

“This is good news indeed,” he told reporters at his office.

The Foreign Minister said he will visit the USA and will have series of meetings including one with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

Dr Momen said the meeting with the US Secretary of State will be held on February 24 (Bangladesh time).

“I’m leaving for the USA tonight (Monday),” said the Foreign Minister.

He said there is no specific issue but they will have broad-based discussion as the US gets new administration.

“We want to develop much solid relations with the USA,” Dr Momen said.

The Foreign Minister said Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will visit Bangladesh soon to take forward the relations between the two countries.