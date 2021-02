Dr Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal has been appointed the new Managing Director(MD) and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Outgoing Biman MD and CEO Mokabbir Hossain, however, was made chairman (secretary) of Land Appeal Board at Land Ministry.

The Ministry of Public Administration on Tuesday issued gazette notifications in this regard.

Earlier in September 2019, Mokabbir Hossain, then additional secretary of the Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry was made MD and CEO of the national flag carrier.