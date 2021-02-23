Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 18 die, 399 infected, 828 recover in 24 hours

Eighteen people have died from Covid-19 in 24 hours (till 8am today), according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The total number of deaths has now reached 8,374 and the death rate stands at 1.54 percent.

At least 399 new infections were recorded in the meantime, taking the total number of people infected to 5,44,116, added the release.

The current positivity rate is 3.13 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.70 percent.

A total of 12,748 samples were tested across the country in 24 hours (till 8am today).

At least 828 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 4,92,887 and the recovery rate at 90.58 percent.

Among the deceased, 10 were men and eight were women while one was between 21-30 years old, four were within 31-40, one was between 41-50 years old, two were within 51-60, and the rest were above 60 years old, added the release.