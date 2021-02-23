Covid-19 vaccination: 2nd dose may start from April 7, says health minister

The government is planning to start administering the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine from April 7, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said today.

“Everything will depend on the availability of the vaccines,” the minister said while addressing a press conference at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Affairs.

Around 23.80 lakh people have been vaccinated across the country so far, the minister said.

He called upon women to take vaccine as there is a gap between the male and female recipients.

“We have received 20 lakh doses of vaccine early today but we were supposed to get 50 lakh,” the minister said, adding that the government is asking Serum Institute of India (manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine) to send more as soon as possible.

But the supplier is also under pressure due to huge demand of vaccine in India, he added.

“Some new suppliers have also applied for supplying vaccine. We are considering those,” the minister said.