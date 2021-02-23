Death toll rises to 70 in India’s Uttarakhand glacier disaster

Two more bodies were recovered from the sludge-choked Tapovan tunnel, taking the death toll in the Uttarakhand glacier disaster to 70 on Tuesday.

Chamoli police said that one human organ was recovered from Tapovan tunnel and two bodies were recovered from Kirti Nagar.

“So far, 70 bodies, 29 human organs have been recovered, of which 39 bodies and one human organ have been identified,” police said.

Rescue and search operation for 134 missing people is underway.

The glaciar burst had triggered a flash flood which had demolished a 13.2 MW hydel project along the river besides causing extensive damage to the NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project along Dhauliganga.