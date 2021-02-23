Driver killed as police van runs over auto-rickshaw in Habiganj

A driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was killed when a police van ran over it on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Habiganj district on Tuesday morning.

Three others also received injuries during the accident at Bahubal area around 11:00am .

Deceased Tofael Mia was the son of Fazlu Mia, a resident of Sultanshi village in Sadar upazila of the district.

It was learned that the auto-rickshaw hurriedly passed the barricade of highway police at Baganbari point around 11:00am.

Later, a highway police team in a van chased the auto-rickshaw and ran over it, leaving Tofael dead on the spot and three others critically injured.

The injured were first rushed to Bahubal Upazila Health Complex and then shifted to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

Agitated workers and locals immediately blocked the highway. As the traffic inspector Mizanur Rahman went to the spot, they torched his motorcycle.

Later, people withdrew the blockade receiving assurance from local administration, .

Bahubal Police Station officer in-charge (OC) Md Kamruzzaman confirmed the matter.