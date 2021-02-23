Granby Hall pop-up clinic latest to offer Covid-19 vaccinations

A pop-up vaccination clinic was set up in Granby Hall on Saturday 20 February, in Tower Hamlets Council’s latest bid to support as many people as possible to access the Covid-19 vaccine.

A total of 62 people who were eligible were given their vaccine in the community setting, which has strong links with the Somali community in the borough. Both male and female vaccinators were on-site in order to meet any cultural needs of residents, and Bengali and Somali interpreters were available throughout the day.

The site is the second vaccination clinic set up in Tower Hamlets in a familiar community setting. Two weeks ago (Saturday 6 February), a successful clinic was run in the East London Mosque.

John Biggs, Mayor of Tower Hamlets, said: “Getting vaccinated is the most effective way people can protect themselves from Covid-19. We’re working hard to make sure everyone who is eligible can access the vaccination and have any concerns or questions answered. We know that for some people, being able to get vaccinated in a familiar setting like Granby Hall makes a big difference to their confidence, so we’ll continue to work with our partners to identify appropriate venues that have strong links with our communities.”

The council worked alongside partners including Women’s Inclusion Team, Somali Senior Citizens Club and the Ashaadabibi Education and Cultural Centre to plan and run the clinic.

Residents in the first four priority groups for vaccination were able to book their vaccination at Granby Hall through the council’s vaccine helpline. The helpline takes queries from residents but also calls and books in eligible residents who have not yet taken up the offer of vaccination.

So far, more than 28,000 people in Tower Hamlets have received the Covid-19 vaccine as part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

Councillor Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor and Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing said: “These first two pop-up vaccination sites have been a real success and I’d like to thank everyone involved in getting them up and running so quickly. These are the first planned in a programme of community vaccine clinics and they can play a really important role in supporting everyone to get the Covid-19 vaccine. We hope that initiatives like this will encourage even more people to come forward for their vaccine when invited.”

The council is working with partners and community leaders to provide information on the rollout of the vaccine programme, the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine and answer any questions residents may have. Last week, the council hosted an online webinar which was attended by more than 200 residents.