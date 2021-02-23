Noted columnist Syed Abul Maksud passes away

Noted columnist, researcher and writer Syed Abul Maksud passed away in the capital on Tuesday. He was 74.

He was taken to Square Hospitals Ltd after he lost consciousness following respiratory problems at his residence around 7pm.

However, doctors declared Syed Abul Maksud dead after necessary tests.

He left behind wife, a son, a daughter and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury expressed deep shock at the death of the noted columnist.

In separate messages of condolence, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Daily Sun Editor Enamul Hoque Chowdhury also condoled the demise of Syed Abul Maksud.

Syed Abul Maksud was born on October 23, 1946 at Elachipur village in Shibalaya upazila of Manikganj.

On completion of his study at Dhaka University, he started his career as a journalist with weekly Nabajug. Later, he joined weekly Janata.

Syed Abul Maksud also worked at state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha. He was the founding editor of the Daily Suprobhat Bangladesh published from Chattogram.

He was widely recognised for his research work on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore, Buddhodeb Bose, Syed Waliullah and Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani.

Syed Abul Maksud, also a rights worker, wrote poetry books, including Bikel Bela and Dara Shikoh, too.

He was awarded the Bangla Academy Award in 1995 for his contributions to Bengali literature.