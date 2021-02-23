Rubina Dilaik crowned winner of reality TV show Bigg Boss 14

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says her only mantra was to touch everyone’s heart with an honest gameplan in the house, adding that she is already missing the house where she stayed for over 100 days.

Rubina took home Rs 36 lakh and the Bigg Boss trophy on being crowned winner of the reality show on Sunday night. She defeated Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni.

“I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only intention was that I want to touch everyone’s heart by living honestly,” Rubina told IANS.

The actress was the only contestant who completed a stay of almost five months in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Now that she returns home with the trophy, she is already missing the Bigg Boss house.