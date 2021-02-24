Covid-19: Bangladesh confirms 5 more deaths, 428 new cases

The death toll from coronavirus in the country now stands at 8,379, as five more deaths reported on in the last 24 hours.

Some 428 people tested positive for Covid-19 over the same period and the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 544,544.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) confirmed this through issuing a press release on Wednesday afternoon.

The latest day’s infection rate was 2.65% of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 13.66%. The death rate stands at 1.54%.

Meanwhile, 16,152 samples were tested in 214 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 3,987,676 samples have been tested in the country so far.

Also, 911 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 493,798 with a 90.68% recovery rate.